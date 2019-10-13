TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Family History Center is offering several free classes this month.
A “What’s New in FamilySearch” webinar is available at 10 a.m. Tuesday from the Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah. A listing of other monthly webinars can be found in the Wiki on FamilySearch.
The following classes will be held at the center at 399 Maurice St. N., Twin Falls.
- “Introduction to Indexing,” presented by Vic Smith, 6 p.m., Wednesday.
- “Basic Computer Skills and Tricks and Tips,” taught by Rita Weaver, 2 p.m. Thursday.
- “Getting to Know Your Ancestors Better” by John Cox, 6 p.m. Thursday.
- “Art Workshop: Creating Art for Family History” with Larry Wilde, 2 p.m. Saturday.
- “How to Know You Have the Right Line” with Mary Edgar, 11 a.m. Oct. 22.
- “Adding Stories and Photos to FamilySearch” led by Jim Branvold, 6 p.m. Oct. 22.
- Consultants Round Table: “Getting to Know Your Ancestors Better,” with a panel of specialists, 7 p.m. Oct. 22.
- “Merging Records in FamilySearch,” presented by John Cox, 6 p.m. Oct. 24.
- “Introduction to Cherokee Research,” taught by Wanda Wilde, 1 p.m. Oct. 26.
- “Starting Your English Research” with Mary Edgar, 11 a.m. Oct. 29.
- “Where Did Your Ancestors Come From?” presented by Carl Edgar, 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
The Family History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. More information: 208-733-8073.
