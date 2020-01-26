TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Family History Center is offering several classes in February at 399 Maurice St. N.
- “How to be More Organized in your Research by keeping Research Logs and Storing Documents Carefully” presented by David Putnam Jr., 11 a.m. Feb. 4.
- “How to Share Your Family History Through Art” by Larry Wilde, 11 a.m. Feb. 8 and 11 a.m. Feb. 22.
- “Basic Computer Skills in doing Family History” led by Rita Weaver, 2 p.m. Feb. 8.
- “Tips to Help You to Use Census Records Well” with Carl Edgar, 11 a.m. Feb. 11.
- “Writing Your Family History” presented by Janet Branvold, 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
- “Using the Family History Library Catalog to Find Helpful Documents” with David Putnam Jr., 1 p.m. Feb. 15.
- “Adding Photos and Stories to your Ancestors in FamilySearch,” with Jim Branvold, 6 p.m. Feb. 18.
- “How to Transfer your FamilySearch Information to the My Heritage Website,” presented by Darrel Morgan, 11 a.m. Feb. 19.
- “Finding Family and Youth Activities in FamilySearch,” led by Jeanie Kohntopp, 2 p.m. Feb. 19.
- Consultants’ Round Table, “What’s New in FamilySearch,” led by Carl Edgar, 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
- RootsTech classes from Salt Lake City (free), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 27, shown at the center.
The Family History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Other times or days are available by appointment.
