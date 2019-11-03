TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Family History Center is offering several free classes this month.
The following classes will be held at the center at 399 Maurice St. N., Twin Falls.
- “Finding Your Ancestor’s Marriage Record” presented by Mary Edgar, 11 a.m. Tuesday.
- “Consultants class, Part 1,” with staff, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
- “Finding Your Ancestor’s Death Record” with Larry Wilde, 10 a.m. Saturday.
- “Finding Your Ancestor in Census Records” with Mary Edgar, 11 a.m. Nov. 12.
- “Writing Your Life Story,” presented by Janet Branvold, 6 p.m. Nov. 12.
- “Consultants class, Part 2,” with staff, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14.
- “Finding Ancestors’ Social Security Records,” led by David Putnam, 10 a.m. Nov. 16.
- “Finding Your Ancestor’s Obituary” by Carl Edgar, 11 a.m. Nov. 19.
- “Introduction to Indexing for FamilySearch” with Vic Smith, 6 p.m. Nov. 20.
- “Consultants class, Part 3,” with staff, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
- “Finding Your Ancestor’s Cemetery Records,” presented by Larry Wilde, 10 a.m. Nov. 23.
- “Finding Your Ancestor’s Draft Registration,” led by Mary Edgar, 11 a.m. Nov. 26.
- “Placing Stories and Photos on FamilySearch” with Jim Branvold, 6 p.m. Nov. 26.
- Consultants Round Table: “How are the consultants’ classes helping? Suggestions?” with staff, 7 p.m. Nov. 26.
The Family History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. More information: 208-733-8073.
