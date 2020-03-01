Family History Center offers ancestry classes

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Family History Center is offering several classes this month at 399 Maurice St. N.
- “What is the ‘Show all Changes’ history in FamilySearch and its Value?” presented by Mary Edgar, 11 a.m. Tuesday.
- “How to Find a Town, City or County Historical Society and how to write to them,” led by David Putnam Jr., 11 a.m. Wednesday.
- “A first class on using FamilySearch,” with Connie Ray, 11 a.m. Thursday.
- “Basic Training for Consultants, Part 1,” with Mary Edgar, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
- “Using Art to Enhance Family History,” by Larry Wilde, 11 a.m. Saturday.
- “Adding Photos and Stories to FamilySearch,” presented by Jim Branvold, 7 p.m. March 10.
- “Basic Training for Consultants, Part 2,” led by Mary Edgar, 6:30 p.m. March 12.
- “Learn how to do Indexing” by Vic Smith, 6 p.m. March 18.
- “Basic Training for Consultants, Part 3,” with Mary Edgar, 6:30 p.m. March 19.
- “Finding and Using Death and Cemetery Records,” by Carl Edgar, 6 p.m. March 24.
- All consultants invited, “Tips from RootsTech” panel, 7 p.m. March 24.
- “How to see if books were written about your family,” led by Ken Stewart, 11 a.m. March 25.
- “Finding Passenger Lists of Ancestors,” with John Cox, 5:30 p.m. March 26
- “Basic Training for Consultants, Part 4,” led by Mary Edgar, 6:30 p.m. March 26.
- “Using Fold-3 for Finding Military Information” with Larry Wilde, 11 a.m. March 28.
- “Creating a Digital System for Keeping Your Family History Records,” presented by Mary Edgar, 11 a.m. March 31.
The Family History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Other times or days are available by appointment.
More information: 208-733-8073.