TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Family History Center is offering several classes this month.
- “Navigating FamilySearch and Viewing Family Trees” with staff, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- “Introduction to Indexing for FamilySearch” with Vic Smith, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
- “Basic Training for Consultants, Part 2,” with staff, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
- “Applying the Research Process Cycle,” presented by Carl Edgar, 11 a.m. Jan. 21.
- “Evaluating FamilySearch Hints and Sources” with staff, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
- “Introduction to Indexing for FamilySearch” by Vic Smith, 6 p.m. Jan. 22.
- “Basic Training for Consultants, Part 3,” with staff, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
- “Building a Family Tree in Ancestry.com,” led by Mary Walton, 2 p.m. Jan. 25.
- “Using Ancestry.com and Ancestry Academy,” presented by Carl Edgar, 6 p.m. Jan. 28.
- “Quandish Meeting for Consultants,” led by David Putnam Jr., 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
- “Basic Training for Consultants, Part 4,” with staff, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
The classes on Tuesdays and Saturdays are offered for free without a reservation.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The Thursday classes are a basic training course for ward and stake family history consultants. To reserve a seat, call the center at 208-733-8073 or email Mary Edgar at mledgar49@gmail.com.
The Family History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 399 Maurice St. N. Other times or days are available by appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.