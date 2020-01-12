{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Family History Center is offering several classes this month.

  • “Navigating FamilySearch and Viewing Family Trees” with staff, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
  • “Introduction to Indexing for FamilySearch” with Vic Smith, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
  • “Basic Training for Consultants, Part 2,” with staff, 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
  • “Applying the Research Process Cycle,” presented by Carl Edgar, 11 a.m. Jan. 21.
  • “Evaluating FamilySearch Hints and Sources” with staff, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
  • “Introduction to Indexing for FamilySearch” by Vic Smith, 6 p.m. Jan. 22.
  • “Basic Training for Consultants, Part 3,” with staff, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
  • “Building a Family Tree in Ancestry.com,” led by Mary Walton, 2 p.m. Jan. 25.
  • “Using Ancestry.com and Ancestry Academy,” presented by Carl Edgar, 6 p.m. Jan. 28.
  • “Quandish Meeting for Consultants,” led by David Putnam Jr., 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
  • “Basic Training for Consultants, Part 4,” with staff, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30.

The classes on Tuesdays and Saturdays are offered for free without a reservation.

The Thursday classes are a basic training course for ward and stake family history consultants. To reserve a seat, call the center at 208-733-8073 or email Mary Edgar at mledgar49@gmail.com.

The Family History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 399 Maurice St. N. Other times or days are available by appointment.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments