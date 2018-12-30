TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development and Training Department will offer “Fall Protection Competent Person Training” from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Applied Technology and Innovation Center, Room 134, on the CSI campus. The cost of the class is $165 per person.
This one-day certification course will provide participants with the ability to assess compliance with the OSHA Fall Protection Standard, evaluate installed passive systems and fall arrest systems and develop and implement fall protection plans.
Instructor Davy Gadd has been a teacher and has over 15 years in commercial/residential construction. For the past six years, he was the senior safety consultant for northern California’s leading OSHA safety training center.
Early registration is suggested. Call 208-732-6310 or go to workforce.csi.edu or visit the CSI Workforce Development and Training Center.
