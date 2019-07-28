{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — Is your well water safe to drink? Public water systems are regularly monitored for harmful contaminants; but if you own your well, this responsibility falls to you.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, in partnership with the Idaho Rural Water Association, will offer free nitrate screening for private well owners from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 1-2 at the Minidoka County Fair in Rupert

Nitrate is the most widespread contaminant in Idaho ground water. It is found naturally in small amounts in soil and groundwater, but some land use practices and human activities may increase nitrate to dangerous levels.

Drinking water that contains high levels of nitrate is especially dangerous for unborn children, infants younger than six months and adults with low stomach acidity.

To participate in the free screening, well owners are advised to take the following steps on Thursday or Friday morning:

1. Identify a source that is not connected to a treatment device. An outside faucet or hydrant works best.

2. Locate a clean glass jar with lid or zip-top bag to collect the water sample. Label the outside with your name or address, date and well name — garden or house well.

3. Allow the water to run five-10 minutes to empty the pressure tank so water comes directly from the aquifer. This leads to more accurate results.

4. Fill the container with about one cup of water.

5. Keep the sample cool. DEQ will dip a test strip into the water to see if nitrate is present.

Sample bottles, instructions and cost information will be available at the health fair for those who would like to submit samples to a laboratory for a more accurate analysis.

For more information, call Irene Nautch at 208-736-2190 or email irene.nautch@deq.idaho.gov.

For free online classes and webinars offered to well-owners nationwide, go to privatewellclass.org or to wellowner.org.

