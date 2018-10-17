2018 IDAHO STATE LAND & SOIL EVALUATION EVENT
Students tested the soil in Minidoka County on Oct. 10 during the 48th Annual Idaho State FFA and 4-H Land & Soil Evaluation Career Development Event.
This contest is hosted each year by West Cassia & East Cassia Soil and Water Conservation Districts. High school-age students trudged through mud following heavy rains this week as they worked to verify soil textures and slope at each of the five testing sites.
Students were not afraid to get their hands dirty (or muddy) as they test soil texture. These FFA and 4-H students have learned to “evaluate the soil” and gain practical knowledge of the soil resource. They learn to look deeper than the plow layer to make determinations about the soil and learn to recognize soil factors and soil characteristics. This teaches students to make wise decisions in managing and using the land. It also teaches management, understanding and an appreciation of the soil.
Regional Field Contest Days held throughout the state of Idaho involve approximately 450 youth and 50 advisors each year. FFA and 4-H teams winning at these regional contests advance to the state contest held in Burley each year. Approximately 78 youth advanced to the state level, competing at the Idaho State Event this year as they attempt to qualify for the national event held in Oklahoma City each spring. Preston FFA and Troy FFA were the top teams this year.
