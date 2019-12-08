TWIN FALLS — Everise is getting ready to be visited by Santa and is inviting the public to attend.
Santa Claus will make the visit from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 20 at the business at 851 Pole Line Road East in Twin Falls. Admission in a non-perishable canned food item which will be donated to the Twin Falls Salvation Army food bank for families in need this holiday season.
"We're decorating our hallways and creating a special North Pole for Santa to visit with the kids," said Millie Lozano, Everise site director. "Free popcorn will be served during the event and children will receive a candy cane from Santa."
Everyone is invited. If people planning to attend have any additional food they would like to donate, Everise asks them to bring them in a bag or box for ease in handling.
Everise provides customer support for various companies throughout the world.
