TWIN FALLS — Everise in Twin Falls is inviting the community to help brighten a senior citizen’s Valentine’s Day.
Anyone can bring a handmade valentine to the Everise facility, 851 Pole Line Road E., through Feb. 12, and a chance to win one of three valentine gift baskets.
There is no cost to enter and all ages are invited to participate by making handmade valentines. Participants will be entered in a grand-prize drawing for a family dinner and a movie.
The handmade valentines will be distributed to the Twin Falls Senior Center and other facilities on Valentine’s Day.
“A hand-crafted valentine can brighten someone’s day,” Millie Lozano, Everise site director, said in a statement. “When you make something by hand and give it away, you’re giving a part of yourself.”
“We want our seniors to know they are not forgotten and their community cares,” said Aisha Sorenson, talent acquisition manager at Everise.
Everise provides customer support for various domestic and international companies.
