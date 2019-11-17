{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The annual canned food drive is underway through November at Everise at 851 Pole Line Road East, Twin Falls.

The public is welcome to join Everise employees by dropping off nonperishable canned foods for families in need. If you’re bringing more than one canned food, placing the items in a bag or box will be appreciated.

Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the month.

All food items will be donated to the Twin Falls Salvation Army.

Everise provides customer support for various companies around the world.

