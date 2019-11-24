{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A variety of nonperishable canned food was collected during the fourth annual Haunted Halls event held Oct. 27 at C3, now Everise, on Pole Line Road.

This year’s event was the first time it was open to the public. The 350 guests who attended the event toured and trick or treated the decorated hallways. Free hotdogs and popcorn were offered and candy was handed out to children.

“This year was a big success and it will be even better for next year. As a large employer in the area, it is important for us to give back” Millie Lozano, site director, said in a statement. “We want to thank everyone who came by for their donations. The food will be given to our local Salvation Army.”

Everise provides customer support for various companies around the world.

