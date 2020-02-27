Events set at DeMary Library

RUPERT — Events for all ages will take place in March at the DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th Street.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26 the Adult Book Club will be held in the reading room. The book for March is "Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet" by Jamie Ford. The Book Club is open to all, and anyone who wishes to join may ask for a copy, with or without a library card.

Mondays, Teen Club meets at 4 p.m. All teens 11 and up are invited to participate in fun activities and great times. Snacks will be provided.

Tuesdays, Maker Space is held at 4 p.m. This STEM-based activity encourages children to explore, create, and use their imagination.

Wednesdays, the After School Program is held at 4 p.m. This educational children's program uses food crafts to help explain different subjects such as science and history.

Thursdays, the library hosts Storytime at both 100 a.m. and 5 p.m. This pre-K program helps build early literacy skills, and includes activities based on the stories that are read each week.

Movie nights are Fridays at 5 p.m. The movies this month are "Bambi" on March 6, "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" on March 13, "March of the Penguins" on March 20 and "Tangled" on March 27.

