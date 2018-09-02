BURLEY – September is a big month of events. From old, fall events to new ones, keep posted for each event that is happening. Go like the Burley Public Library Facebook page for weekly updates.
Story time is back on. Starting September with their new children’s librarian Josie.
Themes:
Sept. 6-7: Barrel of Apples
Sept. 13-14: Libraries Are Great
Sept. 20-21: Busy Bears
Sept. 27-28: Wiggly Worms
Hours:
Thursday Morning at 10:30 a.m. & 6:00 p.m.
Friday Mornings at 10:30 a.m.
Highlights:
Pancakes & Pajamas every 1st Thursday at 6:00 p.m.
Spanish Story time every 3rd Thursday at 6:00 p.m.
Children & Teen “Make-it” programs will be held every Wednesday from 4-4:45 p.m. “Make-it” are on hand activities that follow under Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). In 2020 studies show there will be 1 million jobs unfulfilled that are STEM related.
“Make-it” activities:
Sept. 5: Snap Circuits
Sept. 12: Straws & Connects
Sept. 19: Robot Turtles
Sept. 26: 3D printing
3D Printing is still every third Saturday of the Month. September 15 from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. This class is for absolute beginners: come meet the printer, get started with basic software, and build a basic object. Please Register On TINKERCAD.COM Prior To Class. Limited Space Available.
Lots of Family Programs are still going on in the library.
Come out and join the fun at the library.
Josie will be having an Animation Academy on Sept. 8 from 1-2 p.m. This month animation academy is on creating your own character.
Eat Smart Idaho extension of University of Idaho Cooking Class will be on Sept. 10, 17 and 24. This is a six-week course and an hou- long class. The Cooking Class is free and for families. You can register online at bplibrary.org or at the library. You cannot register after Sept. 24.
A One to One on Technology will be held on Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m. for an hour. Come in with your devices or questions. During that time there will be someone to help you with any needs.
