{{featured_button_text}}
Isaac Evans

Evans

 COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

JEROME — Student Isaac Evans has received a $5,000 scholarship from the National Wild Turkey Federation through the national Future Farmers of America organization. The scholarship will help Evans advance his education in wildlife biology at the College of Southern Idaho.

“Coming from a single parent household, going to college could have been a struggle,” Evans said in a statement. “I appreciate that the NWTF is willing to make sure an FFA member like myself can pursue his career goals.”

Evans managed his own pheasant brooding business — Forever Ring Pheasants — for the last three years as part of his supervised agricultural experience, a requirement to obtain a Chapter FFA Degree.

“I have taken an interest in wildlife conservation because I would like to preserve our population numbers,” Evans explained.

Evans received an FFA grant in 2016 to encourage his interest in pheasant brooding which has now become a 600-bird operation. He has won two state proficiency awards for his pheasant operation, and he is excited to hear back about how his proficiency did on a national level.

“With the pheasants, I have never had to remind him of what needs to be done, and he never complains,” Josh Evans, Isaac’s father and FFA advisor, said in a statement. “He is a determined young man, and I am very excited to see where his nonstop work ethic takes him.”

During his college career, Evans hopes to intern at a pheasant farm in South Dakota or with fish and wild game in some capacity.

“I will work hard to complete my degree and pursue a career in the wildlife management field,” Evans said.

To be eligible for the $5,000 Future Farmers of America scholarship funded by the National Wild Turkey Foundation, applicants must possess strong leadership skills, achieve high academic success, support hunting and pursue a career in the field of natural resources.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments