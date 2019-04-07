{{featured_button_text}}

KETCHUM — The Environmental Resource Center will offer the spring session of its “Science After School” program from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, April 15 through May 20, at Hailey Elementary School. The program will involve students with the natural environment through outdoor adventures and explorations.

The free six-week program is open to fourth- and fifth-grade students at Hailey Elementary to explore their local environment and participate in hands-on projects relating to natural science and sustainability.

ERC staff and volunteers will guide students in discovering environmental science through exploration, collaboration, research, games, journaling, and service learning.

Pre-registration is required and attendance for all six sessions is preferred. All materials and snacks are provided.

To register or for information, contact ERC program director Alisa McGowan at alisa@ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.

