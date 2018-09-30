Subscribe for 33¢ / day

KETCHUM — The Environmental Resource Center is offering its “Science After School” program this fall at Hemingway STEAM School and Bellevue Elementary School. The free six-week program involves students with the natural environment through outdoor adventures and explorations.

Two sessions will be conducted from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 9 to Nov. 13, at Hemingway STEAM School, 111 Eighth St. E., Ketchum, and from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 11 to Nov. 15, at Bellevue Elementary School, 305 N. Fifth St., Bellevue.

The program is open to fourth- and fifth-grade students to explore their local environment and participate in hands-on projects relating to natural science and sustainability.

ERC staff and volunteers will guide students in discovering environmental science through exploration, collaboration, research, games, journaling, and service learning. Participants will visit the ecosystems within walking distance of school.

Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Attendance for all six sessions is preferred. All materials and snacks are provided.

To register or for information, contact ERC program director Alisa McGowan at alisa@ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments