HAILEY — The Environmental Resource Center will present the fourth annual Spring Science Series at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, April 17 to May 8.
The first presentation will feature Working Dogs for Conservation at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Humane, 100 Croy Creek Road, Hailey. WD4C is a leading conservation detection dog organization. Pete Coppolillo, WD4C executive director, will discuss the group’s conservation work and lead a demonstration with one of the conservation dogs, showing the dog’s detection skills.
The program on April 24 will feature Hester Mallonee with Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve at 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., Ketchum. She will speak on volcanism and planetary geology.
Other presentations will include The Peregrine Fund on May 1 with a program on raptor life cycles and Zoo Idaho on May 8 with an animal adaptations program. These will be held at the Community Library in Ketchum.
The programs are free and open to all ages. The science series is offered in conjunction with the Environmental Resource Center’s Spring Exploration Series for students in second and third grades in Blaine County.
Information: ERC program director Alisa McGowan, at 208-726-4333 or alisa@ercsv.org, or ercsv.org.
