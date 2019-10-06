KETCHUM — The Environmental Resource Center is offering its “Science After School” program in two sessions, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 15 to Nov. 19, at Hemingway STEAM School, 111 Eighth St. E., Ketchum, and from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 17 to Nov. 21, at Bellevue Elementary School, 305 N. Fifth St., Bellevue.
The free six-week program is open to students in fourth and fifth grades to explore the local environment and participate in hands-on projects relating to natural science and sustainability.
Environmental Resource Center staff and volunteers will guide students in discovering environmental science through exploration, collaboration, research, games, journaling, and service learning. Participants will visit the ecosystems within walking distance of school.
Pre-registration is required. Attendance for all six sessions is preferred.
To register or for information, contact Alisa McGowan at alisa@ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
