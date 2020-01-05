{{featured_button_text}}

HAILEY — Students at Alturas Elementary School can participate in outdoor adventures and explorations this winter through the Environmental Resource Center’s “Science After School” program.

The free six-week session will be held from 2:15 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 21 through Feb. 25, at the school, 1111 Alturas Elementary Lane, Hailey.

The program is open to students in fourth and fifth grades to explore the local environment and participate in hands-on projects relating to natural science and sustainability.

The theme during this session is the winter environment. The center’s staff and volunteers will guide students in discovering environmental science through exploration, collaboration, research, games, journaling and service learning.

Preregistration is required and attendance for all six sessions is preferred.

To register or for information, contact Alisa McGowan at alisa@ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments