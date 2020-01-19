MC man charged with grand theft
BURLEY — A man being booked into jail on charges he stole from Walmart unwittingly tipped police off to another crime when he asked if he was also being charged with grand theft auto.
Manuel Jacuinde, 29, was arrested on Jan. 3 at the North Burley Walmart, court records show. Police recovered a stolen vehicle in Heyburn using the car’s GPS.
A woman told police she picked Jacuinde up in Burley on Dec. 2 to give him a ride to Heyburn.
She said she stopped briefly at a house to check on a friend who had fallen earlier that day.
She was inside her friend’s home less than five minutes when Jucuinde drove off in the maroon Chevrolet Cruise that belonged to the woman’s sister.
Jacuinde was also charged on Jan. 3 in Minidoka County with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, petit theft and resisting arrest.
A preliminary hearing in Minidoka County is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and another hearing in Cassia County is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.
Enrichment classes at CSI Mini-Cassia Center
BURLEY — Two community enrichment classes are being planned by the CSI Mini-Cassia Center.
“The Greatest Shows in Mini-Cassia” takes place on Wednesdays Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 from 5-6:30 p.m. Instructor is John Paskett. Must register by Jan. 27 and class size is limited.
There are three great theatres in the Mini-Cassia area that have put on stellar performances for over 111 years. The Mini-Cassia area has become the place to see incredible vaudeville acts, concerts, plays and more! Each week’s class topic will cover the history of a specific theatre and then the participants will go see a show in that playhouse. On the evening of each show, get an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the area’s majestic theatres that were built in 1907 and 1920; see the cutting-edge production technology and renovations – and attend a performance of a popular show. This is your chance to learn more about the special role theatre plays in our community and experience first-hand the reasons each theatre is an acclaimed destination location. Course does not cover transportation to the theaters.
- “Shrek” – Wilson Theatre, built in 1920 (Rupert, Jan. 31)
- “Hunchback of Notre Dame”—King Fine Art Center built in 1999 (Burley, Feb. 21)
- “Let’s Murder Marsha!” – Howells Opera House, built in 1907 (Oakley, March 6)
“Power Yoga” takes place from 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 22 through May 6. Instructor is Shalimar Summers. Fee is $45 and class is for 16 years old and up.
Power yoga incorporates the athleticism of Ashtanga, including lots of vinyasas (series of poses done in sequence) but gives each teacher the flexibility to teach any poses in any order, making every class different. Emphasis will be on strength and flexibility.
Each class will start with a warm up, Sun Salutation A, Sun Salutation B, specific poses for the week, a breathing technic combined with a specific stress intention to help manage stress in our daily lives. Please bring a water bottle, yoga mat, (or a mat may be provided by the college) and dress comfortably.
