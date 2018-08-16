PAUL — The 13th annual Paul Palooza will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Paul Community Park, 637 W. Ellis St., Paul.
There will be hamburgers and hot dogs, a water slide on the hill, a three-on-three basketball tournament, bicycle drawings and other prizes. It will be a fun family/community event.
