PAUL — The Empty Pockets Coin Club is accepting new members. The club’s next meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Paul City Hall building, 152 S. 600 W.

The club meets on the third Wednesday of each month. A different topic on coins and collecting is discussed at each meeting.

The annual membership fee is $15 per person or $25 per couple.

