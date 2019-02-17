Try 1 month for 99¢

PAUL — The Empty Pockets Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Paul City Hall building, 152 S. 600 W.

The club is accepting new members. The group meets monthly on the third Wednesday and a different topic is discussed at each meeting.

Information: Neil Ritchie, vice president of the coin club, at 208-878-2844.

