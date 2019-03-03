TWIN FALLS — South Central Community Action Partnership will hold the 10th annual Empty Bowls fundraising event from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive.
SCCAP, a nonprofit, provides services to low-income families and individuals throughout the Magic Valley. The event helps to support SCCAP’s food program.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. This year’s event will include Bear Bangs as master of ceremonies and music by the Eric May Band, along with a silent auction, raffles and door prizes.
The dinner will feature gourmet soups from local restaurants that have provided soups, vegetables, cheese with bread, and desserts from local bakeries.
Empty Bowls is a project to fight hunger and bring awareness that there are people in the Magic Valley that go to bed each night without food.
The event's sponsors provided more than 450 soup bowls through donations of hand-crafted bowls made by individuals, organizations and businesses and then donated to Empty Bowls.
Tickets are $20 each and available at Hands On, South Central Community Action Partnership or at the door. Your ticket will also include a choice of a bowl to keep. Cost for a table sponsor is $250 that includes eight tickets.
