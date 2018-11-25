RUPERT — The Minidoka County Extension Office will offer a Cooking Under Pressure (Instant Pot) class from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Minidoka Extension Office, 85 E. Baseline, Rupert.
The class will discuss how to safely use an electric pressure cooker. Recipes to be made in class include Lemon Butter Chicken, Brown Rice, Brown Butter Carrots, and Cheesecake.
The instructor is Becky Hutchings, University of Idaho Minidoka County Extension educator.
The cost is $15 (must be paid in advance) and includes the meal, recipe cards and handouts. Register at the Extension Office or call 208-436-7184.
