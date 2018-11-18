Try 1 month for 99¢

ELBA — The 21st annual Christmas in the Country Craft Show will be held this week at the Community Building, 1191 E. 2000 S.

Times are 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy refreshments and door prizes. Gifts for the whole family will be on offer.

