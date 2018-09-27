Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — The El Korah screening clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the College of Southern Idaho’s Health Sciences and Human Services building, 397 North College Road.

The free screening is to identify children, from birth to age 18, who can benefit from orthopedic and burn/scar care.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children treat problems with bones, joints or muscles; cerebral palsy, hip disorder, hand or foot disorder, spina bifida, scoliosis, club foot, skeletal growth abnormalities, cleft lip/palate, burn patients and burn scars, and spinal cord injuries. Expert care is provided regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.

Information: 208-733-2721 or elkorahscreening.org.

