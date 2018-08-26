Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Eat Smart Idaho classes are starting Monday, Sept. 10 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Burley Public Library.

This series of six weekly classes will focus on Eating Smart and Moving More and sampling healthy recipes with incentive items offered each week. These classes are free to individuals who are eligible for assistance programs such as SNAP, WIC, Head Start or if your child attends one of these qualifying schools in Cassia County, including Dworshak, Mountain View, John V. Evans, White Pine or Burley Middle School. In Minidoka County, qualifying schools include Acequia, Heyburn, Paul and Rupert elementary schools and East and West Minico, and Mt. Harrison.

Space is limited. For more information contact Seresa at University of Idaho Extension at 208-436-7184 or the Burley Public Library 208-878-7708.

