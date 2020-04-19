Dutch Bros donates to South Central Community Action Partnership
0 comments

Dutch Bros donates to South Central Community Action Partnership

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dutch Bros donation to SCCAP

Pictured from left, South Central Community Action Partnership Chief Executive Officer Ken Robinette, Andrew Hollingsworth, Twin Falls Regional Operation Manager, and the Dutch Bros team.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — South Central Community Action Partnership received a generous donation from Dutch Bros Coffee in Twin Falls. Dutch Bros, along with their employees and customers, have supported nonprofits like SCCAP for several years. The Dutch Luv Day began as a canned food drive and has grown into an annual one-day fundraiser to help fight food insecurity. This year, Dutch Bros provided SCCAP with $3,279 through proceeds collected for the one-day event.

SCCAP provides food boxes to low-income families across the Magic Valley. In addition to SCCAP’s food banks in the Twin Falls and Burley offices, they also provide USDA food to 11 area food pantries and two soup kitchens. During the COVID-19 pandemic, SCCAP offices are providing food to families in need and the partner food pantries in the Magic Valley.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News