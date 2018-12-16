Try 1 month for 99¢

BUHL — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center's Prayer Drum class and the Snake River Drum Circle will hold a drum gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Banbury Hot Springs, 1128 Banbury Road, off U.S. 30 near Buhl.

Activities include a celebration of winter solstice through drum and song, prayer tie making, smudging ceremony, and teaching of fun songs. The CSI Prayer Drum-making class will show their new creations.

The event is open to the public. Free admission for the gathering only. Dress properly and bring your hand drum, a chair, and a friend. No pets. Pictures are allowed.

