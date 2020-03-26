Drive-up COVID-19 testing opens in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Those in the Magic Valley who feel they have been exposed to the novel coronavirus can now get screened from the safety of their car, but not all who want a test will get one.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center opened a drive-up COVID-19 testing site Thursday, allowing patients to stay in their cars for screening, registration, and, if necessary, testing.

It’s part of an effort to decrease the risk of exposure for health care workers and those who need testing, Vice President of Medical Affairs Joshua Kern said.

“If we’re having (patients) commingling in a lobby,” he said, “now they’re hanging out with people who may have COVID and now they’ve left with COVID.”

Kern stressed that not everyone who shows up will get tested or needs to get tested.

Drive-up patients must submit to a screening process to determine if their symptoms match the virus — cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, nausea — and whether they’ve been in contact with someone who was exposed. Patients who don't meet the criteria will be sent home "to conserve resources," the St. Luke's website says. Those who feel they should be tested are encouraged to call the triage hotline at 208-381-9500 for a risk assessment before making the trip to the drive-up site.