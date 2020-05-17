Downtown TF thrift store reopens
Downtown TF thrift store reopens

TWIN FALLS — The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in downtown Twin Falls has reopened after being closed for six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The store's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The store, at 244 Main Ave. S., uses proceeds from the sale of donated items, including furniture, appliances, decor, clothing, etc., to help those in need.  Although it is a faith-based organization, the store helps people no matter what their beliefs, said manager Pat Szot.

The store's social service number is 208-734-5558

