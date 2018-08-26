RUPERT – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley-Rupert Unit received a gift of $25,000 from Dot Foods.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley have been working towards getting a Club in Rupert since October 2016. In partnership with the City of Rupert and the Minidoka County School District, the Club identified a great need, developed community partners and was tasked with raising start-up and operating money to be able to open Club doors.
The Club opened its doors for the first summer program in June and plans to continue on with a free after school program serving youth from Rupert, Paul, Heyburn and Acequia elementary schools. Club programs focus on character and leadership, academic success, the arts, sports and fitness, healthy lifestyles, and STEM.
Clubs are inspiring the youth in our community to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens by providing a safe place, caring staff, friendship, and fun during the critical non-school hours.
“Dot Foods is so happy to support the new Boys and Girls Club in Rupert,” said Chris Landrum, Dot Foods Idaho general manager. “Dot is proud to have called the Mini-Cassia region home for the last 10 years. We’re a family-owned company, and this community is part of our family. The Boys and Girls Club does really important work with young people in our area, and our contribution is aimed at helping them continue that work — and hopefully impact even more people moving forward.”
“We are ecstatic to receive this amazing gift from Dot Foods. Their support will make a significant impact on the lives of local youth,” said Lindsey Westburg, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley.
Funding will help with start up costs and operating our summer and after school programs.
