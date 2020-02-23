Dixie State University recognizes honor students


ST. GEORGE, Utah — Dixie State University announced the honor roll students who earned president's and dean's list recognition for the fall 2019 semester.

The following Magic Valley students were among the 1,978 students awarded inclusion on the honor roll with academic achievement. 

Buhl: Madison Hulse

Carey: Kennedy Dilworth

Jerome: Emily Garnett

Oakley: Montgomrie Peterson

Rupert: Kassidy Anderson

Twin Falls: Katelyn Behrens, Payton Burg, Cynthia Otaegui and Sydney Sneddon

Students must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher to be included on the president's list and a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the dean's list. Both lists require students to complete a minimum of 15 credits.

