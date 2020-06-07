Dixie State University honors graduating class
Dixie State University honors graduating class

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The following five Magic Valley students are among graduates at Dixie State University.

Buhl: Emily Dannenhauer, associate of science.

Twin Falls: Katelyn Behrens, Cooper Elam, Chandler Greenfield and Cynthia Otaegui, all with bachelor's of science degrees.

The university is celebrating its largest-ever graduating class during this unprecedented year and plans to hold the 109th commencement ceremony on Dec. 11 in honor of the graduates.

