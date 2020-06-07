Dixie State University honors graduating class

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The following five Magic Valley students are among graduates at Dixie State University.
Buhl: Emily Dannenhauer, associate of science.
Twin Falls: Katelyn Behrens, Cooper Elam, Chandler Greenfield and Cynthia Otaegui, all with bachelor's of science degrees.
The university is celebrating its largest-ever graduating class during this unprecedented year and plans to hold the 109th commencement ceremony on Dec. 11 in honor of the graduates.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!