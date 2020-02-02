{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley's Distinguished Young Women (formerly America’s Junior Miss) program is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.

The theme of the event is "Superheroes of the Magic Valley."

It is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full potential by providing college scholarships, developing self-confidence, encouraging academic achievement fitness, performance skills and the ability to think and communicate clearly. The Magic Valley program will be Wednesday and Thursday. Participants compete in areas of scholastic achievement, interview, fitness, self-expression and talent.

This year there are 26 participants from several Magic Valley high schools:

 Twin Falls High School

Paris Lloyd, Kenydi Young, McKenna Stalones, Brittnia Coley and Crystal Pryor.

Jerome High School

Graci Butler, Madison Miller, Lucieli Wortham, Grace Fort, Lauren Travis, Chloe Link, MaeLynne Schneider, Kiya Steele and Aubryn Ramirez.

Kimberly High School

Kasandra Bordi, Alyson Jackman, Emily Johnson, Alivia Schvaneveldt, Abby Miller and Payton Jackman.

Canyon Ridge High School

Makayla Barfuss

Xavier Charter School

Lauren Keister, Kaitlyn Armstrong, Sarah Beus and Jadelyn Dean

Home schooled

Jocelyn Meyers

Presale tickets are $15 (both nights), or $10 per night at the door.

This program was reinstated in the Magic Valley area by Kristina Nye, a senior at Buhl High School, in 2009. She undertook the responsibility to chair and organize the event as her senior project to qualify for graduation.

Distinguished Young Women of Idaho is an official preliminary for the national program and provides cash scholarships to high school senior girls throughout  Idaho. One young woman is selected among 38 participants to represent the state and compete for more than $150,000 at the National Finals in Mobile, Alabama.

Lauren Hodges, (daughter of Adam and Mandy Hodges) of Twin Falls was chosen as the Distinguished Young Woman of Magic Valley in March 2019. She participated at the state program in October 2019 and received a Self-Expression award and has received over $3,000 in scholarship monies.

Many Magic Valley businesses and individuals donate generously each year to fund scholarships for this event. Co-chairs for the program are Paula Weeks, Kristina Bowden and Karmelle Nye. For more information contact magicvalley@distinguishedyw.org.

