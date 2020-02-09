The Oakly Fire Department recently presented Carolyn Dewsnup with the Firefighter of 2019 award.
Dewsnup achieved the honor by responding to the majority of the 2019 fire calls, attending more 2019 training sessions than any other firefighter, and has been active in community endeavors. She serves as an EMT with the Oakley Quick Response Unit, teaches a physical fitness training class several mornings each week, and is secretary of the Oakley Valley Cemetery District.
Dewsnup is in her third year as a volunteer and is the fourth female firefighter that Oakley has had in its service. Her husband, Garrett Dewsnup, is also an Oakley firefighter and together they are the third married couple in the department’s history.
You have free articles remaining.
In November, she accepted the position of safety and training officer with the fire department. Although smaller in stature, Carolyn has made a giant impression on her fellow firefighters with her dedication and will to perform the rigors of a firefighter. Her recently retired fire chief, Harlo Clark, cites an instance of her determined will. “We were doing specialized training (R.I.T.) a few months ago. Everyone was in full gear. Carolyn got paired up against the largest fireman on the department. Without hesitation, she packaged the man using his own SCBA and then proceeded to drag him over the carpet the required distance to safety. I was so proud of her.”
Carolyn is the mother of four daughters and a tremendous support to her paramedic husband as his employment shifts require him to be with the ambulance for extended periods of time, Clark said. As if that wasn’t enough, she also works part-time at Cassia Regional Hospital as a lab technician.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.