BURLEY — The Minidoka Joint Powers Animal Control Shelter, along with the City of Rupert and Minidoka County has scheduled “Dessert for Dogs,” the annual fundraiser for the shelter. The third annual Dessert for Dogs, scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at Morey’s Event Center 219 E 3rd, Burley, will offer the community a unique evening of sampling deliciously made desserts from our area’s top chefs and those with a flair for making sweet treats!
Tickets will be $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets available March 1 at Rupert City Hall, Animal Medical Clinic—Heyburn, or at the event door.
Prizes will be awarded for the top chefs in both personal and professional classifications; through a public voting process. There will also be a silent auction, entertainment and an opportunity to talk with those that work so hard for our furry little friends. Organizers are seeking sponsorships, donations and entries of all kinds to make this event a success.
They say with increasing costs of animal care, spaying/neutering and the basic requirements to run the shelter, donations are vital to keep up with the daily needs of the animals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.