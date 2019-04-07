FILER — The Desert Sage Quilters of Magic Valley will hold a quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. The theme for the show is “Days Gone By.”
The event will include displays of area quilters’ handiwork, door prizes, a merchant mall, and an Opportunity Quilt, in which attendees can purchase tickets for a chance to win. A food truck will also be available on-site.
Admission is $5 per person or $8 for a two-day pass.
