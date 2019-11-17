{{featured_button_text}}

FILER — Beginning Wednesday, Filer Elementary School first- and second-graders are scheduled to receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities. The dental clinic takes place at the school and is part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go program.

Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of the back teeth where 90 percent of cavities occur. Fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of teeth.

To receive the free cavity-prevention treatments, children must attend Filer Elementary and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and a permission form. The forms are available at the school.

There is no cost for the service. Medicaid or private insurance is not billed.

For more information, call Delta Dental Community Outreach at 1-866-894-3563.

