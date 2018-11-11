SPARTANBURG, S.C. – To thank America’s veterans for their service and dedication, Denny’s is inviting all active, inactive and military personnel into its booths on Monday, Nov. 12 from 5 a.m. to noon to enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam® breakfast.
The Build Your Own Grand Slam includes a choice of four breakfast items such as two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs or egg whites cooked to order, two sizzling bacon or turkey bacon strips, buttermilk biscuits or hash browns. The offer is valid for dine-in only from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.
“As America’s Diner, we take great pride in honoring our country’s servicemen and women,” said John Dillon, chief marketing officer for Denny’s.
For more information about Denny’s or to find a participating location near you, please visit www.dennys.com.
