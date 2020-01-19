RUPERT — New items at the DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th St.
Sci-Fiction: "Synapse" by Steven James. Thirty years in the future, when AI is so advanced that humans live side by side with cognizant robots called Artificials, Kestrel Hathaway must come to terms not just with what machines know, but with what they believe.
Fiction: "The Painted Castle" by Kristy Cambron. A lost painting of Queen Victoria. A library bricked off from the world. And three women, separated by time, whose lives are irrevocably changed.
Fiction: "Lake Season" by Denise Hunter. A lost letter, a new love, and old secrets beckon this summer at the Bluebell Inn.
Fiction: "The Way of the Brave" by Susan May Warren
Fiction: "Smoke Screen" by Terri Blackstock
You have free articles remaining.
Fiction: "An Uncommon Woman" by Laura Frantz
Fiction: "Collateral Damage" by Lynette Eason
Fiction: "End Game" by Rachel Dylan
Fiction: "The Baggage Handler" by David Rawlings
Fiction: "On Wings of Devotion" by Roseanna M White
Fiction: "Misleading Miss Verity" by Carolyn Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.