RUPERT — New items at the DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th St.

Sci-Fiction: "Synapse" by Steven James. Thirty years in the future, when AI is so advanced that humans live side by side with cognizant robots called Artificials, Kestrel Hathaway must come to terms not just with what machines know, but with what they believe.

Fiction: "The Painted Castle" by Kristy Cambron. A lost painting of Queen Victoria. A library bricked off from the world. And three women, separated by time, whose lives are irrevocably changed.

Fiction: "Lake Season" by Denise Hunter. A lost letter, a new love, and old secrets beckon this summer at the Bluebell Inn.

Fiction: "The Way of the Brave" by Susan May Warren

Fiction: "Smoke Screen" by Terri Blackstock

Fiction: "An Uncommon Woman" by Laura Frantz

Fiction: "Collateral Damage" by Lynette Eason

Fiction: "End Game" by Rachel Dylan

Fiction: "The Baggage Handler" by David Rawlings

Fiction: "On Wings of Devotion" by Roseanna M White

Fiction: "Misleading Miss Verity" by Carolyn Miller

