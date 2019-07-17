RUPERT — New items at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:
Fiction: "Unsloved" by James Patterson. The perfect murder always looks like an accident.
Fiction: "Skin Game" by Stuart Woods. Teddy Fay returns to his roots in espionage.
Fiction: "The Summer of Sunshine & Margot" by Susan Mallery. The Baxter sisters have only ever had one another-until one fateful summer when Sunshine & Margot turn disastrous luck into destiny.
Fiction: "Summer of ‘69" by Elin Hilderbrand
Fiction: "Beautiful Liars" by Isabel Ashdown
Mystery: "Aunt Dimity & The Heart of Gold" by Nancy Atherton
Sci-Fiction: "The Hive" by Orson Scott Card
Fiction: "Lost and Found" by Danielle Steel
Fiction: "Back Lash" by Brad Thor
Fiction: "Paranoid" by Lisa Jackson
Fiction: "Unleashed" by Diana Palmer
