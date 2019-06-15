{{featured_button_text}}

Fiction: “Living Lies” by Natalie Walters. In the little town of Walton, Georgia, everybody knows your name-but no one know your secret.

Fiction: “Mistress of the Ritz” by Melanie Benjamin. The Hotel Ritz, Paris. A palace of dreams, of luxury, of diamonds and cocktails and gossip-and secrets.

Fiction: “The Night Window” by Dean Koontz. Jane Hawk’s one-woman war comes to an explosive climax as the rogue FBI agent gambles everything against a terrifying conspiracy-for vengeance, for justice, and for humanity’s freedom.

Fiction: “The Noble Guardian” by Michelle Griep

Fiction: “Sweet on You” by Becky Wade

Fiction: “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel

Fiction: “Light From Other Stars” by Erika Swyler

Fiction: “The Road Home” by Richard Paul Evans

Fiction: “Sunset Beach” by Mary Kay Andrews

LP-Fiction: “The Tinderbox” by Beverly Lewis

LP-Western: “The Black Hills” by William W. Johnstone

