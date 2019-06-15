Fiction: “Living Lies” by Natalie Walters. In the little town of Walton, Georgia, everybody knows your name-but no one know your secret.
Fiction: “Mistress of the Ritz” by Melanie Benjamin. The Hotel Ritz, Paris. A palace of dreams, of luxury, of diamonds and cocktails and gossip-and secrets.
Fiction: “The Night Window” by Dean Koontz. Jane Hawk’s one-woman war comes to an explosive climax as the rogue FBI agent gambles everything against a terrifying conspiracy-for vengeance, for justice, and for humanity’s freedom.
Fiction: “The Noble Guardian” by Michelle Griep
Fiction: “Sweet on You” by Becky Wade
Fiction: “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel
Fiction: “Light From Other Stars” by Erika Swyler
Fiction: “The Road Home” by Richard Paul Evans
Fiction: “Sunset Beach” by Mary Kay Andrews
LP-Fiction: “The Tinderbox” by Beverly Lewis
LP-Western: “The Black Hills” by William W. Johnstone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.