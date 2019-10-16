{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — Items that will be coming to the DeMary Memorial Library:

Mystery: ‘Fragments of Fear’ by Carrie Stuart Parks. Stolen art. A New Mexico archaeological dig. An abandoned dog. And a secret that’s worth killing for.

Mystery: “One Final Breath” by Lynn H Blackburn. Revenge has no statute of limitations.

Fiction: “Christmas in Winter Hill” by Melody Carlson. Spend this holiday season in a town you’ll never forget-and never want to leave.

Fiction: “Moments We Forget” by Beth K. Vogt

Fiction: “Diamond in the Rough” by Jen Turano

Fiction: “The Spice King” by Elizabeth Camden

Fiction: “One More River to Cross” by Jane Kirkpatrick

Fiction: “Overcomer” by Chris Fabry

Fiction: “The Pages of Her Life” by James L. Rubart

LP-Fiction: “A Song of Joy” by Lauraine Snelling

LP-Fiction: “The Timepiece” by Beverly Lewix

