RUPERT — Items that will be coming to the DeMary Memorial Library:
Mystery: ‘Fragments of Fear’ by Carrie Stuart Parks. Stolen art. A New Mexico archaeological dig. An abandoned dog. And a secret that’s worth killing for.
Mystery: “One Final Breath” by Lynn H Blackburn. Revenge has no statute of limitations.
Fiction: “Christmas in Winter Hill” by Melody Carlson. Spend this holiday season in a town you’ll never forget-and never want to leave.
Fiction: “Moments We Forget” by Beth K. Vogt
Fiction: “Diamond in the Rough” by Jen Turano
Fiction: “The Spice King” by Elizabeth Camden
Fiction: “One More River to Cross” by Jane Kirkpatrick
Fiction: “Overcomer” by Chris Fabry
Fiction: “The Pages of Her Life” by James L. Rubart
LP-Fiction: “A Song of Joy” by Lauraine Snelling
LP-Fiction: “The Timepiece” by Beverly Lewix
