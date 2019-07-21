{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — New items at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:

Fiction: "Unsolved," by James Patterson. The perfect murder always looks like an accident.

Fiction: "Skin Game," by Stuart Woods. Teddy Fay returns to his roots in espionage.

Fiction: "The Summer of Sunshine & Margot," by Susan Mallery. The Baxter sisters have only ever had one another-until one fateful summer when Sunshine & Margot turn disastrous luck into destiny.

Fiction: "Summer of ‘69" by Elin Hilderbrand.

Fiction: "Beautiful Liars" by Isabel Ashdown.

Mystery: "Aunt Dimity & The Heart of Gold" by Nancy Atherton.

Sci-Fiction: "The Hive" by Orson Scott Card.

Fiction: "Lost and Found" by Danielle Steel.

Fiction: "Back Lash" by Brad Thor.

Fiction: "Paranoid" by Lisa Jackson.

Fiction: "Unleashed" by Diana Palmer.

