RUPERT—New items coming to DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert:
Fiction: “Labyrinth” by Catherine Coulter. Agent Savich and Sherlock stumble into a bizarre case that’s more complicated and twisted than any they’ve ever encountered.
Fiction: “Game of Snipers” by Stephen Hunter. Master sniper Bob Lee Swagger must confront the one enemy he never thought he’d encounter: his equal.
Fiction: “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber. When a single mom becomes an empty nester, she spreads her wings to rediscover herself-and her passions.
Fiction: “Smoke Screen” by Iris Johansen
Mystery: “Bark of Night” by David Rosenfelt
Fiction: “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva
Mystery: “Shamed” by Linda Castillo
Fiction: “The Russian” by Ben Coes
Fiction: “The Seekers” by Heather Graham
Fiction: “The Chelsea Girls” by Fiona Davis
