{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — New items at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert include:

Fiction: “Once Upon a Montana Summer” by Lisa T Bergren. Love is never best played out on TV …

Fiction: “The Number of Love” by Roseanna M White. The toughest puzzle she’ll have to solve might be the wishes of her own heart.

Fiction: “It’s a Christmas Thing” by Janet Dailey. The best gifts last a lifetime…

Fiction: “A Reluctant Bride” by Jody Hedlund

Fiction: “More than Words Can Say” by Karen Witemeyer

Fiction: “Wooing Cadi McCaffrey” by Bethany Turner

Fiction: “Shadow Among Sheaves” by Naomi Stephens

Western: “A Jensen Family Christmas” by William W Johnstone

Fiction: “Hot Shot” by Fern Michaels

Fiction: “Whose Waves These Are” by Amanda Dykes

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments