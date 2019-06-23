RUPERT — New items at the DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert include:
Fiction: “Once Upon a Montana Summer” by Lisa T Bergren. Love is never best played out on TV …
Fiction: “The Number of Love” by Roseanna M White. The toughest puzzle she’ll have to solve might be the wishes of her own heart.
Fiction: “It’s a Christmas Thing” by Janet Dailey. The best gifts last a lifetime…
Fiction: “A Reluctant Bride” by Jody Hedlund
Fiction: “More than Words Can Say” by Karen Witemeyer
Fiction: “Wooing Cadi McCaffrey” by Bethany Turner
Fiction: “Shadow Among Sheaves” by Naomi Stephens
Western: “A Jensen Family Christmas” by William W Johnstone
Fiction: “Hot Shot” by Fern Michaels
Fiction: “Whose Waves These Are” by Amanda Dykes
