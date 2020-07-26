DeMary Library Booknotes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — New items coming to the DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th Street:

Fiction: "Don’t Keep Silent" by Elizabeth Goddard. Justice comes easy for these two. But forgiveness? That’s another matter altogether.

Fiction: "The Persuasion" by Iris Johansen. When Eve Duncan’s daughter, Jane MacGuire, becomes a killer’s target, Jane must team up with longtime love interest Seth Caleb.

Fiction: "The Summer House" by James Patterson. For seven victims, death comes in the dark…

Mystery: "The Finders" by Jeffrey B Burton

Fiction: "Two Truths and a Lie" by Meg Mitchell Moore

Fiction: "The Sight of You" by Holly Miller

Fiction "The Girl from Widow Hills" by Megan Miranda

Mystery: "The Distand Dead" by Heather Young

Fiction: Eliza Starts A Rumor by Jane L. Rosen

Fiction: The Black Swan of Paris by Karen Robards

