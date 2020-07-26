DeMary Library Booknotes

RUPERT — New items coming to the DeMary Memorial Library, 417 7th Street:
Fiction: "Don’t Keep Silent" by Elizabeth Goddard. Justice comes easy for these two. But forgiveness? That’s another matter altogether.
Fiction: "The Persuasion" by Iris Johansen. When Eve Duncan’s daughter, Jane MacGuire, becomes a killer’s target, Jane must team up with longtime love interest Seth Caleb.
Fiction: "The Summer House" by James Patterson. For seven victims, death comes in the dark…
Mystery: "The Finders" by Jeffrey B Burton
Fiction: "Two Truths and a Lie" by Meg Mitchell Moore
Fiction: "The Sight of You" by Holly Miller
Fiction "The Girl from Widow Hills" by Megan Miranda
Mystery: "The Distand Dead" by Heather Young
Fiction: Eliza Starts A Rumor by Jane L. Rosen
Fiction: The Black Swan of Paris by Karen Robards
